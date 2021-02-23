Melvin and Doris Engler

Doris Louise Fischer Engler

10/11/1929 – 2/17/2021

Melvin Robert Engler

9/12/1928 – 2/20/2021

A beautiful love story. Heaven gained two angels. Doris Louise Fischer Engler passed away February 17th and within days of losing his beloved wife of nearly 69 years, Melvin joined her in heaven on February 20th. Melvin always said ladies first, and it was that way right to the end. They were a devoted couple and set a wonderful Christian example of life and love. Doris was 91 and Melvin 92.

Omie was an amazing housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was the center of her world. In her nurturing way, she always put everyone else’s needs before her own and was eager to help in any way she could. She was well known in the community for her famous pickles, angel food cakes, as well as her ice box cookies. She could be found daily working in her yard, even when there was no work left to do. In her younger years she enjoyed Bunco parties with her friends.

Opie was a larger-than-life personality. He was full of stories and loved to make people laugh. He never met a stranger throughout his many years of volunteering in the community or selling groceries for C.W. Traeger. He could be seen around Geronimo in his farm truck on the way to the Heinemeyer Ranch to check cattle or heading to the Pfeiffer Ranch to hunt and socialize with friends. He would do his best to help anyone in need; his motto was to trust everyone until they gave you a reason not to. He did not miss an episode of the Molly B. Polka show or an Aggie football game. He was also known to watch any good western. One of his favorite pastimes was playing Skat with his buddies any place they could get a game together.

In their younger years they loved to spend time with friends dancing, camping at Honeymoon Camp in Marble Falls, and bowling at Zorn Bowling Club. They also spent many years active in and supporting Friedens Church, Geronimo Fire Department, Navarro Schools, and Guadalupe County Youth Show.

They are preceded in death by Doris’ parents, Charles R. and Louise (Schaper) Fischer and stepmother Sophie (Berger) Fischer, as well as Melvin’s parents Oscar and Ella (Dietert) Engler, and siblings Robert Fischer, Adelyn (Engler) Naumann, and Juanita (Engler) Dreibrodt.

Survivors include their children, Dwayne Engler (Brenda), Cheryl Herrmann (Larry), and Craig Engler (Tracy) grandchildren, Travis Engler (Gina), Emily Engler-Petrisky (Patrick), Rene Herrmann (Samantha), Jessica Herrmann-Lockhart (Chad), Charles Herrmann (Ana), Douglas Engler, Cordy Engler, Nicole Engler, Colton Engler, and Clayton Engler; great-grandchildren, Grant, Heath, Brice, Ella, Claire, Camden, Kaylee, Luciano, Brooklyn, Olivia, Bowen (Otto), Charles Jr., Alyssa, Damian, Julian, Mia, and Zayne; siblings, Dorothy Ann (Fischer) Middendorf and Joyce (Engler) Dreibrodt and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.

The family especially would like to thank Larry Schwarzlose for being a wonderful caring neighbor and checking in on Melvin and Doris through the years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:30 am at Friedens Church with the Revs. Sonja and Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Lone Oak Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be their grandsons. The service will also be live-streamed from the Friedens Church Facebook page for those unable to attend in person at https://www.facebook.com/FriedensUCC.

All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no reception after the services.

Memorial contributions may made to Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155, and/or Lone Oak Cemetery Association, c/o Gerald Ewald, 736 Strempel St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.