Micaela Evangelina Castro, 22, of San Marcos, Texas passed peacefully in the arms of her parents on February 20th 2021, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer.

Micaela was born in Austin, Texas, on August 7th, 1998. She graduated from San Marcos High School, Class of 2017.

Besides spending a vast amount of time with her family and friends she had a passion for make-up, baking, dancing, drawing, attending sporting events for her nieces and nephews and spending time with her dog Nova. She was a free spirit at heart and enjoyed cruising back roads while jamming to her favorite music.

Micaela was a devoted aunt and had a way with children. She was always willing to go the extra mile for all the children in her life.

Micaela is predeceased in death by her grandfather Mike O. Cervantes Jr. (Popo).

Micaela is remembered by her loving parents Mike Castro Jr. and Yvette Cervantes-Castro of San Marcos, Texas.

She is also survived by her maternal grandmother Maria Cervantes. Paternal grandparents: Anita Mercado and Miguel Castro Sr.

Micaela was also loved by her many siblings: Angel M. Newball (Rudolph), Naomi Castro (Brandon), Miguel J. Castro (Angel), and Alissa Carriger (Chris).

She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews: Cynthia Gallegos, Izaiah Castro, Tristan Newball, Aaliyah Filiaggi, Mila Newball, and Isaiah Carriger.

Pallbearers will be Miguel J. Castro, Micheal Cervantes Hernandez, Kevin Vasquez, Juan R. Castro Jr., Rudolph Newball, and Brandon Bennett.

Honorary Pallbearers: Miguel J. Castro, Izaiah Castro, Tristan Newball, Michael Cervantes Hernandez.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Pennington Funeral Home.

Rosary: February 25, 2021, 7pm, at Pennington Funeral Home.

Christian Mass will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph's Mission Catholic Church.

Burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com