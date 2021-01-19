Michael Allan Spitler passed away on January 15, 2021 at the age of 56.

He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on October 2, 1964 to parents Allan and Bette Anne Spitler. Michael graduated from Chicopee High School in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Class of 1982. He was self-employed as the owner of Kleen Windows and Hill Country Painting in San Marcos, Texas.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother; grandmothers, Edna Spitler and Elizabeth Kyryczuk; great grandmother, Olga Porzig and an aunt, Evelyn Gifford. He is survived by his father; a sister, Michelle Anne Spitler and her partner Camille Praga of Valatie, New York; four step brothers; three step sisters; many loving nieces and nephews and a significant other, Adrienne Newsome.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 4 p.m., both at Pennington Funeral Home.