Michael Clay Smith as born April 14, 1959, in San Marcos, Texas to Hazel Keys. He was raised by his loving great grandparents. From a young age, Michael was a member of Wesley Chapel AME Church. He later gave his life to Christ and was baptized on September 19, 2010, at Abundant Life Christian Church. He loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. Michael was well known throughout San Marcos as “Chuck”. He was employed as a truck driver at Ingram Ready Mix Inc. for over 33 years. He was later employed with Tex Mix Concrete until he retired in March of this year at the age of 61. Michael was passionate about his job. He loved pointing out job sites where he had poured cement. Michael was a proud, but private man. He enjoyed watching various movies and especially loved football. His favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys (How ‘bout them Cowboys).

He is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Keys, former wife Linda Moore and his grandmother Mamie Mack.

Michael is survived by his lifetime friend Marilyn Nwaokobia; sons Randall Williams (Stephanie), Orlando Shelby, and his daughter Jacqueline Williams. He is also survived by his sisters Nicole and Andrea Jackson, and his brother Luke Jackson III; as well as his grandchildren, I’anah, Karli, Jordyn, Braylan, A’riah, Bryce, Kaidyn, Kendall, Kyler, Grayson, Amara, Kamilla and Kaitlyn.

The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support throughout this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at Pennington Funeral Home.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.