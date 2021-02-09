Michelle L. Lopez

Michelle “Chelle” Lynn Lopez, 20, was called by our lord on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Michelle was born December 20, 2000, in San Marcos, Texas. She is the daughter of Isabel Lopez and Benny Lamas.

She is survived by her grandma Sylvia Lopez; mom Isabel Lopez; father Benny Lamas; younger sisters Savannah Olivo, Larissa Torres, Mia Torres, and Lluvia Garcia; and younger brothers Joevanni Garcia and Dylan Lamas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Michelle was preceded in death by her grandpa Jose R. Lopez.

Michelle truly loved life to its fullest and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and traveling. Michelle was always so good at making people laugh and putting a smile on your face. Michelle loved spending time with her sisters and baby brother. She was a hard worker for how young she was. Michelle was super excited and beyond happy that she had started working at the new Cheddar’s Restaurant. There was never a dull moment with her.

Visitation will take place Monday, February 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services are on Tuesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at Thomason Funeral Home, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.