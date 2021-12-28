Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Milton Ray Arnold

Tue, 12/28/2021 - 4:43pm
Tuesday, December 28, 2021

November 15, 1935 ~ December 26, 2021

Milton Ray Arnold passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the age of 86.  He was born November 15, 1935, in Kyle, Texas to Harvey and Leona (Hildebrand) Arnold.

Milton was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels; and he loved to travel. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Ann Arnold, and brother Edgar Arnold. 

He is survived by his son Jason Arnold and wife Cherri of Austin; daughter Jennifer Dreiss and husband Greg of New Braunfels; sister Katie Arnold of Kyle; as well as three grandchildren. 

Visitation will begin at 9:00AM on Friday, December 31st, at Pennington Funeral Home, followed by Funeral Services at 10:00AM.  Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Uhland, Texas. 

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com 

