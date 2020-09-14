Extreme loyalists of Tejano music and elegant dancing, our Queenie Nancy Euresti passed away just after midnight at 82-years-old, while Ramon Ayala played in the background, on Sunday, September 6th, 2020, after a very short-lived 84 days of an agonizing and painful battle with Peritoneal Cancer. In June 2020, she moved with great-niece Angela Euresti and 2nd great-niece Jiovana DeBaise Euresti to Lafayette, Colorado, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, to attempt to battle the newly found cancer with Boulder's Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. Joining Angela and Jiovana with daily love and care of Nancy were sister Eloisa, niece Dr. Guadalupe Salazar, 2nd great-nephew Marcus Padia, great-niece Cynthia Salazar and 2nd great-niece Michelle Salazar. She called us all her 'daughters' because we cared for her just the same and we all treated her as a Momma too. Unfortunately, the Lord needed her more with him then he did with us.

Nancy was an amazing mother and grandmother and forever doting great-grandmother. She was a very hard worker making careers in Quality Control for Mountain View Canary and Raytheon, finally retiring with Raytheon in California where she raised her two children on the best cooking and baking ever and was then blessed to help with her grandchildren once they were born. She took tremendous pride in not only her personal family but her extended family. She was the Aunt to 62 nieces and nephews, over 100 great-nieces and nephews and over 150 2nd great-nieces and nephews. She joined efforts with great-niece Angela in genealogy and would call and meet new cousins all over the US. She was THE Aunt and cousin to contact each, and every, one of them with post cards, letters, gifts, calls, texts and eventually Facebook each, and every, day. She was an alluring beauty. To the day she died, those not knowing Nancy were so amazed on how flawless her complexion was. She took pride in her appearance and was always dressed to perfection.

Narcisa 'Nancy' Euresti was 10th of 14 children born to Bruno Euresti Sr and Genoveva Garcia in Lockhart, Texas. She was first generation American with very strong, and proud, Mexican, and Spanish roots. She went to high school in Fort Collins, Colorado. She met her previous husband in Greeley, Colorado and he would take her to dances in Erie, Colorado while courting her before they married in Greeley, Colorado in 1964. She lived in Texas, California, Colorado, and New Mexico during different times in her life. She made friends all over and still had daily conversations with those she touched. She loved to travel and would board the train or bus at the drop of a dime alone, even in her 80's. She was overjoyed to join her Euresti Family Reunion Labor Day 2019 in Texas with over 500 attendees and would talk about it all the time.

She will forever be in the hearts, spirts and recipes of the family surviving her. She leaves to cherish her memory her last living sibling Eloisa Euresti Salazar of Greeley, CO, father of her children Benjamin Duran of Las Cruces, NM, son Vincent Duran (Celia Gallegos Duran) of Las Cruces, NM, grandsons (Vince & Sally) Mathew Gallegos, Isaac BV Duran, Jacob L Duran and great-grandson Paul Matthew Gallegos, daughter Darlene Duran Varleta of Brentwood, CA, grandsons (Darlene) Lito Miguel Varleta II (Ms. Jessie Perez), Zachary Benjamin Varleta (Carolina Mercado), granddaughter Brittney Ann Varleta (Pete Aiello), great-granddaughter Khalina Skye Aiello, great-grandson Peter Demetrio Aiello II and great-grandson Zayden Angelo Varleta, an extraordinary number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Following cremation there will be a private COVID-19 restricted mass at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Greeley, Colorado. She will then be flown to Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, Las Cruces, New Mexico where another mass will take place and interment of her urn will be in Niche there. There will be a Celebration of Life for Nancy Euresti on a date to be determined in 2021 when the pandemic is under more control. The family thanks everyone for their love and support during this very sorrowful time. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.