Norma Ann Dietert of Staples, TX passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born to Erhardt and Cecilia Moos from Honey Creek, TX on July 7, 1937.

Norma was married to Allen Dietert (deceased) from Zorn, TX on February 6, 1952. Norma is survived by three sons Dennis Dietert (and spouse Judy) of Staples TX, Larry Dietert of Staples TX, and Rickie Dietert of Grapevine TX, as well as 5 grandchildren Cliff (and spouse Jessica), Travis (and spouse Julie), Dustin (and spouse Erica), Allison and Eric and 5 great grandchildren (Taylor, Lindsay, JR, Marcus and Lexi). She is also survived by her younger sister Virginia Stevens of New Berlin.

Norma grew up on the Moos family ranch near Honey Creek, TX and moved to Staples, TX after marrying Allen Dietert. Norma raised three sons and helped on the family farm, as well as with the family commercial grain harvesting business.

Norma enjoyed traveling, polka dancing, bowling, target shooting, hunting, cooking, bingo, gambling and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She visited Germany and Austria to see where her family came from, as well as traveling to other places across the USA. She also enjoyed weekend gambling trips to Louisiana and playing bingo with friends at various community centers.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20th, 5-7 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, October 21st, 2:00PM at Staples Cemetery in Staples, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 - www.penningtonfuneralhome.com