Isaiah 43:1, Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. Ms. Ollie W Hargis Giles departed this life on February 26, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born to Lawrence C Hargis and Enola G Hollins on August 5, 1933, in the City of San Marcos, Texas. Ollie attended the San Marcos Colored School, Albany High, Oakland, California and achieved Certification in Data Entry from Durham Business School, San Antonio, Texas, and attended Texas State University in her Junior Year.

She was very active in her church, Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served on several boards and auxiliaries as well as serving as Head Usher. She was active in her community with the Hays County Historical Commission, Cemetery Preservation Board, the Genealogy Society, and many others. Early in her career she was employed by the San Marcos Baptist Academy and later created her own business A.C.T.O.R.S., Ancestry Chart Tracing, Ollie’s Research Services, where she utilized her love of history and genealogy to chart family histories and deed searches for many companies.

Our Mother loved her family and dedicated her life to us. The life she lived and shared has left behind an indelible mark on the world and a legacy that will keep us alive and loving deeply and fully. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Grandparents and one son, Michael Giles. She is survived by her four daughters, La Treace E Giles, Austin, TX, Deborah E Webster (Luther), Kyle, TX; Brenda Bell and Linda Bell Garza both of San Marcos. Two sons, David M Giles, Union City, CA, and Larry E Giles Union City, GA. She also leaves to cherish her memories 10 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, 10 Great Great Grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.

There will be a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 3:30, via ZOOM in the afternoon.

Acknowledgements

The family of Ollie Hargis Giles would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who telephoned, visited, sent a card, flowers or provided food. Thanks to all of you for your strength through prayers. Most importantly, a special thank you to Seton Hays Hospital, Kyle, TX, Carter Home Health Care and staff and Cella Bella’s Hospice Care and staff for your personal consoling presence in making our solemn hour more bearable. We shall remain forever grateful.

Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. John 14:1