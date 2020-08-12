Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Oscar Arturo Mata

Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:22pm
Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Oscar Arturo Mata, 24yrs., resident of San Marcos Texas, passed away August 8, 2020 in San Marcos TX.

DUE TO COVID-19,  CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. (MASK & GLOVES WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 4 – 7 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, Texas. Rev. Father Edwin Kagoo will officiate. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676.

Please visit www.losangelesfh.com to offer condolences and to send flowers.

