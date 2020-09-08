Patricia H. Hager

Patricia Helene Hager left her earthly home in San Marcos, Texas to be with her Savior on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer. She is now in perfect peace.

She was born to Bores “Lefty” and Gloria Motovick on April 2, 1955, and she was born again in July of 1977. She married her sweetheart, Steve Hager, on June 17, 1978. Together they served the Lord and the San Marcos community, after they moved to the area in 1983.

Those in the community knew Patricia as a loving friend, a great listener, a beautiful harpist, a church pianist and Sunday School teacher, and a home educator. However, those who knew her the best knew her as a passionate lover of Jesus Christ and someone who desired to see those around her do the same.

She is survived by her husband, two brothers, four children and their spouses and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church, located at 218 Country Estates Drive in San Marcos, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 12.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missions Fund at Grace Bible Church (with checks payable to Grace Bible Church with "Missions Fund" in the memo line) or to Compassion International. For more information, please go to patriciahagermemorial2020.wordpress.com.

Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.