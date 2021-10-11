Pedro “Pete” C. Saucedo passed away on October 6, 2021, at the age of 89. He was born in Kyle, Texas on September 12, 1932, to Jesus A. and Josefina (Cisneros) Saucedo.

He married Delia Hiracheta on May 5, 1964, in Seguin, Texas. He worked for Hunter Industries for almost 18 years; and was a member of St. John Catholic Church in San Marcos.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Hector Bethel, daughter Tuesday Saucedo, his brothers Jesse, Antonio, Alejandro, Margarito Saucedo and sisters Mary Granado and Josie De La Castillo.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Delia Saucedo, his son Moses Saucedo and his wife Hermalinda, daughter Sonia Chavez and her husband Martin, six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one more on the way.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 14th, 5-9 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m., at Pennington Funeral Home. Funeral Service is Friday, October 15th, 10 a.m., also at Pennington Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ wwww.penningtonfuneralhome.com.