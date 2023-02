Pedro Ybarra, 85, of Martindale, Texas, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Services will take place Thursday, February 16 at Immaculate Heart of Mary= Catholic Church in Martindale. Visitation begins at 8:30 a.m.

The rosary starts at 9:30 a.m. Mass is 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome. com.