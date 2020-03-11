Peggy Janelle Schelper Wilson was born on August 16, 1949 in Corpus Christi Texas to Roy and Nancy Schelper.

She was married to the love of her life, Allen Wilson, for 32 years. She loved to travel, spend time with her grandchildren and shop. She was always looking for a bargain. Family and friends could always count on her to be their shopping companion. She also kept a meticulous house and she loved to garden. She worked throughout her life. At every job, she made a lasting impression on coworkers. She made lifelong friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Allen Wilson, her parents, Roy and Nancy Schelper, her brother, Roy Charles Schelper, her niece, Bernadette Schelper, and her nephew, Lonnie Wilson. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Wilson De Spain (Reagan) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, her son Allen Wilson of Austin, Texas and her grandchildren, Alex and Alina De Spain, of Olive Branch, Mississippi. She is also survived by her brothers, James Schelper (Marie) and George Schelper (Lisa) who all reside in Texas. Janelle will be greatly missed by her family and friends. However, we take comfort in the knowledge that she is in Heaven and she is completely healed. We will meet again.