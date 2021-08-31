Randall Lee Riley was born on December 4, 1952 in San Antonio, TX to Charles Phillip Riley, Jr. and Jo Ann Riley Moore. He was raised in San Marcos, TX and graduated from San Marcos High School in 1971. He excelled in long distance running and received many awards, which culminated in his receiving a track scholarship to Howard Payne University. Some of his friends called him “Mr. Mile.”

In 1972, Randy joined the United States Navy and served from 1972-1976, during the time of the Vietnam War. This halted his college career, as the draft called him up with the number One!! He served as a crew member on the USS Nimitz out of Norfolk, VA and was extremely proud to serve God and his country. His military service afforded him travel to many countries and Hawaii, his favorite. Later he continued to serve his country as a member of the Naval Reserves.

Randy worked as a bank courier in Fort Worth for over 25 years and received many commendations for his integrity, hard work, and dependability. Randy was never late to work! Randy never met anyone who didn’t instantly like him. In fact, he would strike up a conversation with anyone he met and that person would walk away with a smile after meeting Randy. He had such a sweet soul and personality!

Randy was a MAJOR sports enthusiast! He could recall dates, players, and scores from various sports from years ago. Those who knew Randy never questioned his recall of statistics because he was always right! He should have been a sports analyst. His sharp memory had him winning many an episode of Jeopardy while watching it with family. It helped that he was an avid reader as well. Randy was a die-hard Elvis Presley fan, and was thrilled to see him in concert while stationed at Pearl Harbor. He also loved to hear his brother, Don, sing any Elvis song.

Randy is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Riley Moore, his two sisters, Kim Riley Whitbeck (Bill), of San Marcos, Jill Riley Ralph (David) of Gruene, sister-in law, Dolores Riley Turpin of Highland, UT, nieces Kristen Riley Jansen, Bobbie Stacy Sanchez, Katy Whitbeck Stith, Emily Ralph Loftin and nephews Clint Riley, David Whitbeck and Andrew and Eric Ralph and many great nieces and nephews.

Randy passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2021 after a long battle with heart disease.

Funeral Service is at Pennington Funeral Home on Friday, September 3rd, 11 a.m., with chapel doors opening at 10 a.m. for guests. Burial will be Tuesday, September 7th, 9:45 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.