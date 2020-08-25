It is with great sadness that the family of Rene Soliz Piña announces his passing on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 49. Rene spend his last days surrounded by loving family and close friends. Rene was born in Lockhart, Texas on December 7, 1970 to Johnny Y. Piña Sr. and Lydia Soliz.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Julian Piña and Clemencia Lupe Piña and his mother Lydia Soliz.

Rene is survived by his daughter Adrienne Rene Piña (Travis); son Rene Piña Jr.; brother Johnny Piña Jr. (Jennifer); sisters Erika Piña (Rob) and Amanda Sladek; father Johnny Y. Piña Sr. (Yolanda); nephews Daren X. Nevares, Johnny J. Piña III, and Robert James Williamson; nieces Mallory Piña and Robbi Elle Williamson; and his longtime high school sweetheart and mother to his children Amelia Delgado.

He loved his children, family, fishing and was a welder by trade. His true passion was music. He was a vocalist, songwriter, and played guitar. In High School, he and his friends’ band, Surveillance, won the “Battle of the Bands,” of which he was extremely proud. He continued to pursue his passion for music by performing at various local venues over the years and even professionally recorded a few of his songs. Everyone that knew Rene has vivid memories of his singing and entertaining. Rene’s life will be celebrated and cherished through his musical recordings and videos. He was a genuine friend to all he met and will be missed dearly.

Pallbearers include Darren Villanueva, Lenny Villanueva, Tony Aguilar, Edward Alcala, Joe Esquivel, and Mike Diaz.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos Texas.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 28 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. A funeral service will take place Saturday, August 29 at 10 a.m. at Thomason Funeral Home with internment to follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Martindale Texas. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.