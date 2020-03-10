It is with great sadness that the family of Robert “Gordon” Hall II of Martindale, Texas announces his passing on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 62. Gordon will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Hall; son Robert “Bobby” Gordon Hall III, his wife Katy and their child Robert Gordon Hall IV; son Steven Christopher Hall; brother Howard Hall, his wife Karin and their children Hayden, Hannah and Megan; sister Holley Dean, her husband Chris and their children Abbey and Libbey; and many cherished aunts, cousins, and friends. Gordon is preceded in death by parents Robert Gordon Hall and Harriett Elizabeth Hall, originally of Sedalia, Missouri, and brother Stuart Arthur Hall.

Gordon was born on September 18, 1957 in Houston, Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering Management with Honors in 1979 followed by a Master of Business Administration with Honors in 1981 from The University of Texas in Austin. Equipped with his CPA license, which he earned in 1986, and a keen business sense, Gordon enjoyed a long career as a successful entrepreneur and developer of world-class water ski communities across the state of Texas. More than just communities, he developed enduring friendships in all his adventures.

After being raised in the Houston area where he developed a passion for water sports, Gordon became co-founder and president of the University of Texas water ski team in 1976. He was a highly awarded competitive water skier for 46 years, becoming a regional record holder, national champion, and international podium finisher multiple years, as well as being the 2019 USA Water Ski National Mens-6 Trick Champion. Gordon was the current chairman of the board of the American Water Ski Association as well as recent senior tournament judge and host of multiple regional and national championships. Gordon found the most joy throughout his life spending time with his family sharing activities that they loved.

A memorial service for Gordon will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of San Marcos, 410 West Hutchison Street, San Marcos, Texas (512-392-1144). A reception will immediately follow the memorial service at San Marcos River Ranch River Park. A private interment ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Gordon’s family requests donations be made to the Gordon Hall Legacy Tree Memorial.