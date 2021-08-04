Robert Earl Tiller passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born in El Paso, Texas, on January 26, 1948, to Jess and Virginia Ruth (Kennedy) Tiller.

He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served with the 173 Airborne Brigade of the United States Army. He did two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart.

He owned So’s Hunan Restaurant as well as Pantera’s Pizza in San Marcos; and worked as supply coordinator at Gary Job Corps for over 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Tiller.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Shinae Hyndman; his brothers, Richard Tiller and Jess “Skip” Tiller and wife Fely; sisters Linda Jean Osuna, Elizabeth Ann James and husband Jim, and Sue Tiller Pulec and husband Brian; sister-in-law, Donna Tiller; granddaughter Kylie Arthur; his life-long partner, Mi O. Tiller; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 7th at 12:00PM, followed by Funeral Service at 1:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.