Rodney Paul Swann, 61, San Marcos, Texas, passed on May, 28th 2021.

Rodney was born in Port Arthur, Texas on March 11, 1960.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1978. He then continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts and a Master’s Degree in Industrial Arts with a minor in Vocational Education from South West Texas State University, presently known as Texas State University.

Rodney worked various jobs such as a firefighter for the City of San Marcos, taught middle school and high school Industrial Technology, and was a crane operator in the oil and gas industry.

Rodney enjoyed sharing his voice in song and leadership by leading others in worship, scripture reading, and local community events. He spent most of his time with his family and friends in Christian fellowship, camping, kayaking, and listening to live music. He also enjoyed working with his hands to build metal and wood art, boats, and furniture. You could always count on him to break out in song or a deep belly laugh.

Rodney leaves behind his three daughters Jessica Ellen, Sarah Kathryn, and Rebekah Ashley. He is survived by his mother Reba Lurline Mitchell Swann, his brother James Edwin “Butch” Swann (Theresa), his sister Terry Theresa Swann Turpin (Michael), and several nieces and nephews.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father Joseph Edwin Swann and brother Ronald Eugene Swann.

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by and that has made all the difference.”

- Robert Frost