Rosalie (Taja) Haggerty, a former longtime resident of New London and Groton, CT passed away unexpectedly on November 30th, in San Marcos, TX. She was 69.

Rosi is survived by her daughter, Nicole Haggerty of Norwich, CT; her two grandchildren, Specialist Tory M. Knaff, US Army, who is stationed in Hawaii and Julianna Knaff of Wallingford, CT; two sisters, Debbie and Gloria Taja; two brothers, Larry and Daniel Garza; two nieces, Gloria Weingarten and Renee Garza; and a nephew, Wayne M. Richard. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Haggerty (Retired USN), her father, Tommy Taja; her mother, Julia Garza; her stepfather, Henry M. Garza; and her sister, Alma G. Pestana.

She was born on September 5th, 1951 in Santa Maria, CA. Rosi was a member of the New London High School (New London, CT) Class of 1970.

On August 6th, 1977, Rosalie married the “Love of her Life,” Richard E. Haggerty, while he was stationed at the Naval Submarine Base New London, CT.

Rosi worked tirelessly to provide a better life for her daughter, Nicole. She was a secretary at General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, CT, as well as a bank teller for Connecticut Bank and Trust (CBT) in Waterford, CT. Her last place of employment was her favorite. She worked for the New London Public Schools in CT as the Secretary to the Principal of Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School from 1995 – 2010. In 2010 she retired and moved to Texas to take care of her father, Henry M. Garza.

Her daughter, Nicole, and her grandchildren, Tory and Julie, were Rosi’s pride and joy. They meant everything to her, and there was nothing she would not do for them emotionally or physically.

Traveling was Rosi’s favorite pastime. Rick and Rosi traveled the world and visited the Caribbean, Hawaii, Australia, Europe, and numerous other exotic destinations. If there was a resort where and she could lay by the pool, Rick would have taken her there. One of her favorite ways to travel was taking cruises. She loved to put on her beautiful dresses and stand next to Rick dressed in his tuxedo. They were known as the “Best Looking Couple” on the ship.

Rosi will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends. We will all miss her laugh, her stylish outfits, her little gestures, her kindness, her beautiful crocheted blankets, her cooking - everything that made Rosi, Rosi. The world has lost a light, but the sky has gained a star.

A funeral service is scheduled for 5:00 pm on December 9th at the Los Angeles Funeral Home on Cheatham Street in San Marcos, TX. A private interment burial is scheduled for Thursday, December 10th at the San Marcos City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations, please donate to St. Jude Fight Childhood Cancer or the American Diabetes Association on behalf of her husband, Richard E. Haggerty or her mother, Julia Garza.