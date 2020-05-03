Roy John Adair passed away in his sleep from natural causes April 29, 2020. He was born in Grimsby, England in the middle of an air raid to John Oswald Brumby and Joan Dorothy Gillman Brumby Adair on February 19, 1941. His parents both predeceased him as did his stepfather, Harry Dwight Adair and his brother Ronnie Adair.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cecelia Richards Adair and his three sons; Roy Dwight Adair (Mary), Allen Adair, D.D.S. (Laura) and Andrew (Andy) Adair (Christina). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer Nicks (Matt), Stephanie, Ryan, Aidan, Olivia and Holly Adair whom he loved dearly. He is survived by two great grandchildren, Heidi and Isla Nicks. He also leaves behind his sister, Vicki Talley, and his only cousins Graham Riggall, Elsie Parker, Maureen Pulpher and Val Brackenbury (John) all from England. He is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dale and Cynthia Houston whom he considered his best friends and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

After attending Austin High School and serving over four years in the Navy, he began his career in the finance business at GAC Finance. He was recruited by Lamar Savings & Loan to work in their consumer loan department and soon became the department head and ended his career there as executive vice-president. He continued his career in the finance business working for Chapman Motors in Austin until his retirement. In addition to his career in finance, he was an entrepreneur in his early years buying and selling rental properties and drilling shallow oil wells.

Roy was a true outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He won many fishing tournaments during his years in Jacksonville, Fla. He was very proud of making a 120-mile float trip with his son Allen down the Hoholitna River in Alaska at the age of 65. It was very challenging and he would have done it again as dangerous as it was. He traveled from Texas to Colorado to Alaska to Canada and Mexico to hunt with his boys, his brother and friends. They harvested so many trophies that he learned to do taxidermy just to mount the heads for friends and family - never for money, but for the joy of preserving their memories for them.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 5 – 8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. A celebration of Roy’s life will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 1 p.m. at Pennington Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at the San Marcos City Cemetery. We ask that when you enter for the visitation that you give your condolences to the family and exit expeditiously to keep the occupancy at or below the restriction limit. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hays Caldwell Women’s Center or a charity of your choice. If you have any fond memories of Roy (hunting, fishing, jokes, one-liners and kind deeds), as he was quite the character, please send them to Adairdds@gmail.com or at penningtonfuneralhome.com. His family would very much appreciate it. Arrangements entrust

Arrangements entrusted to Pennington Funeral Home's website, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.