Our beloved mother Sanjuana “Janie” R. Gomez was called to be with our Lord in the early morning of October 29th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on July 25th, 1946 in San Marcos, Texas.

Janie enjoyed family gatherings and all the noise that came with it. She loved listening to Vicente Fernandez and the good ol’ 50s music. She’d reminisce about her days with her parents and how life was in the good ol’ days when she could go to the movies with a quarter. Then return home with change.

Janie is survived by her children – Dora, Joe, Norma G. Sandoval – husband Hector, Susie, Albert – wife Laura and Lora Gomez Vines –husband Kelly – and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings – Daniel Rodriguez, wife Sandy, Marylou Garza, Jose Rodriguez, Irene Rodriguez, Teresa Scott, Jerry Rodriguez and Rob Ryan Rodriguez. She was formerly married to Jose D. Gomez.

She was preceded by death by her son Michael R. Gomez and parents Gregorio T. and Maria Trinidad Rodriguez.

Visitation will be on held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 6 -8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at legends Funeral Chapel. Funeral procession will depart 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 for a 10 a.m. Mass of Resurrection to be celebrated at St. John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos, Texas, interment to follow in San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Texas.

Please remember to bring your masks and hand sanitizer.