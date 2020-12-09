Sara A. Olivares Villarreal

Sara Alicia Olivares Villarreal, 29, of San Marcos, Texas, died on Monday, December 7, 2020. Sara was a gorgeous wildflower, not yet ready to be picked from the garden of life. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. The loving nurturer of two beautiful daughters, Saphira and Jolene, she devoted her time and energy to caring for her family.

Sara had a physically fit attitude and was an artist who loved nature. Her smile and sense of humor could lift you up and turn your worst days into the happiest.

She loved conversation and debate and would chat your ear off just to hear your opinions over a topic. If you disagreed, she made sure you were confident about which side of the fence you stood on.

She loved cooking for friends and family and sought only positivity, always seeing the beauty in everything. She believed in everyone and always gave to her siblings. She was a father-figure to them, always guiding, protecting, supporting, and teaching. Her loving personality will be missed.

Sara is survived by her mother Juanita Sanchez; brothers Arturo and Ricardo Olivares; sister Juanita Olivares; daughters Saphira and Jolene; and her many nieces and nephews.

She may be gone from this world, but she’ll never be forgotten. The light she created will not extinguish or fade but will forever flourish through all our love we have for her.

Visitation is Friday, December 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Funeral services are Saturday, December 12 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Garden in Martindale. Arrangements are under the direction on Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.