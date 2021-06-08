Socorro M. Olmos

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, our mother Socorro Minez Olmos, 72, of San Marcos, Texas, was called home by our heavenly Father.

Socorro was born March 1, 1949, in Jimenez, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She worked for San Marcos High School for 15 years before retiring to work alongside her husband and daughter at their family business known as Miracles.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with family, cooking meals and watching the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays. Socorro enjoyed listening to norteñas and was often known to throw ‘un grito.’ She will be missed by many but will forever live in our hearts.

Socorro is proceeded in death by her husband of 52 years, Blas Olmos Sr.; her parents Santiago and Carlota Minez; her sisters Ester M. Rodriguez and Simona Alvarez; and her brother Pedro Minez.

She is survived by her 3 children: Jimmy Olmos and wife Rachel of Dallas; Lucy O. Martinez and husband Raymond of San Marcos; and Blas Olmos Jr. and wife Mary Jane of San Marcos. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Joshua Olmos and wife Jessica; Crystal Ilgen and fiancé John; Johnny Olmos and Laura Villarreal; Isaac Martinez and Marina Rodriguez; Celena Nandin and husband Jorge; Joseph Olmos and Brandun Martinez; and her great grandchildren: Alani Iffla, Arian Iffla, Ari Iffla, Noah Martinez, and Jaasiel Olmos.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos, followed by interment at the Guadalupe Cemetery in San Marcos. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.