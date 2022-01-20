Sylvia A. Ferrer-Ledesma

Sylvia Ann Ferrer-Ledesma, age 67, resident of San Marcos, Texas was called home by our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Manuel R. and Ruth T. Ferrer. Sylvia and family moved to San Marcos where her education began at St. John’s Catholic School and San Marcos public schools. She graduated San Marcos High School and took several classes at Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University).

Survivors include her son, Vincent Ledesma and wife, Cynthia, granddaughters, Lilianna and Cecilia; mother, Ruth T. Ferrer; sister, Cindy Dean (Glenn); brothers, Hector Ferrer (Brenda) and Rene Ferrer; nieces, Carina Ferrer and Joanna Ledesma (Oscar Montemayor); nephews, Christopher Dean (Elaine) and Alexias Ferrer; mother-in-law, Julia Ledesma, and brother-in-law, Javier Ledesma (Juanita); great nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her one true love, Joe Ledesma, her father, Manuel Ferrer and father-in-law, Juan Ledesma.

The majority of Sylvia’s work career was spent at Texas State University where she held Administrative Assistant positions in the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Multicultural Student Affairs, and Military Science (Army ROTC). For a brief time, she worked with the San Marcos CISD Superintendent’s Office and earlier in her career she worked at Klipple’s Office Supply.

Sylvia loved Panda Bears, the Fall season, watching Disney classics, reading the Twilight and Harry Potter series of books, and she held a blue belt in Taekwondo, a Korean form of martial arts. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother to Lily and Cece.

Sylvia will be remembered for her upbeat personality, positive attitude, her kindness, and never-ending smile.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 22 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., both at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.