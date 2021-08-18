Theodore G Fabian, a resident of San Marcos, Texas, sadly departed to begin a New Journey on August 5, 2021. He shared beautiful attributes like unconditional love, wisdom, his sincere Love to God, simple humor that made you smile and random acts of kindness that brightened the day. Theodore lost his wife and became a single parent. He still managed to retire from serving his country. Theodore went on to serve his community working for H-E-B then Walmart. He leaves behind two children, their spouses, seven grandchildren, two great grandbabies, four sisters, five brothers, many other family members and dear friends. Theodore Fabian is preceded in death by his loving parents, wife, three brothers and a sister. We were blessed to have been a part of his life and we wish we would have had more time. All of us are very grateful for the loving memories that will be treasured. Till we see you again, My Loving Father.

Funeral will be 20 Aug 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Peel & Son Funeral Home Inc

607 E Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78752

(512) 419-7224 https://g.co/kgs/c2