Virginia A Castellon resident of San Marcos, Texas passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was called home by our Heavenly Father on May 18, 2020 at the age of 63.

She was preceded in death by her parents Isidro & Virginia Alvarez, her sister Tomasa Vuittonet, brother Jose Alvarez, and Daughter Isabel lee Villalobos.

Our mother’s favorite things to do was to play bingo, and having family get togethers. Our mother’s warmth love and laughter will be truly missed, but her legacy will continue through her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Virginia survived by her loving husband Porfirio Castellon of 35 wonderful years. Sons Felipe Villalobos lll and wife Sommer from Ohio, and Antonio Nieto Villalobos and girlfriend Leticia. Daughters: Rose Mary Villalobos, Ruby Martinez and husband Juan all from San Marcos Texas. Her loving sisters Janie Hernandez and late Willie, Maria Elena Cordero and husband Lupe, Herlinda Alvarez all from San Marcos, Texas. Connie Zuniga of Robstown Texas, and Sylvia Gonzales husband Aristeo from Indiana. Grandchildren: Isaac, Isaiah, Angel, Elijah, Esperanza, and Abigail Villalobos. Isabel, Desiree, Antonio, Jarren, Aven Villalobos, Miguel, Angel, and Ariana. Marian Olvera Juan, Denise, Jose, and Javier Martinez. She also had 2 great grandchildren along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Legends Funeral Home 101 Centerpoint Rd. San Marcos , Texas 78666