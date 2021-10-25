Wilburn Horace Acrey, 89, was welcomed into heaven in San Marcos, Texas on Sunday October 24, 2021. He was born to Roy James & Oma Lea (Hilger) Acrey on February 22, 1932, in Coleman, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Ann (Arnold) Acrey that he married on May 16, 1953 in San Marcos, Texas.

Wilburn is survived by his two children, son Roy Eugene Acrey and wife Earlene. Daughter, Elizabeth (Sissy) Ann Trevino and husband Justin. One Granddaughter, Sandra Lea Acrey Hotchkiss and husband Andy. Two Great Granddaughters, Bailey Juree Hotchkiss, and Sydney Iva Hotchkiss. One brother and Sister, J.T. Acrey of New Mexico and Roianna Acrey McCormick of Alvin, Texas.

Wilburn enjoyed sharing stories about his outdoor adventures as a young boy growing up with the love for hunting, fishing, and trapping. As soon as he finished his chores he was hunting or fishing, many times bringing home squirrels or fish he caught for dinner.

He was an avid outdoorsman all of his life and in his early career was a government trapper in the 1950’s. Wilburn also was a home builder, carpenter, and cabinet maker in the San Marcos and surrounding areas during the 1950’s through early 1980’s.

You would find Wilburn reading his bible or listening to traditional country music. He especially enjoyed his son-in-law's music albums. Two of Wilburn’s pastime was gardening and Barbecuing. He had a green thumb and loved sharing the vegetables he grew. He could Bar-B-que a mean brisket and was always ready to share his techniques with his children. When we smelled the pit smoke, we knew that we were going to be eating good that day.

Wilburn was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His memory will live on in each one of us.

Visitation will be at graveside on Wednesday, October 27, 1 p.m., followed by Graveside Services at 2 p.m. at Memorial Lawn Cemetery Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.