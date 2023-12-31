BRIDGING OUR DIFFERENCES

As we step into another year, I stand before you, not just as your County Judge, but as a fellow citizen, a neighbor, and a friend. This year, my resolution transcends beyond personal goals; it's about us, our community, and our collective future.

In 2024, I am committed to fostering a community where every voice is heard, and every heart is valued. We've seen challenges, but within each challenge lies an opportunity - an opportunity to grow stronger, to understand deeper, and to connect more meaningfully.

This year, let's resolve to bridge our differences and find common ground in our shared dreams. Let’s build a community where every child has access to quality education, where every family feels safe, and where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

I pledge to work tirelessly to strengthen our healthcare systems, ensuring that no one is left behind. We will enhance our public spaces, making them more inclusive and accessible, creating environments where joy and health can flourish.

Let's embrace sustainability, not just as a policy but as a way of life, ensuring we pass on a healthier, greener earth to our children. And in this journey, let's support our local businesses, the backbone of our economy, and the heart of our community.

But most importantly, let's listen to each other, with empathy and understanding. In every conversation, let's find a thread of unity, a moment of shared humanity.

As we embark on this year, let's fill it with acts of kindness, moments of courage, and an unyielding faith in our community. Together, we are stronger, and together, we will build a future that is bright, hopeful, and inclusive.

Here's to a year of unity, growth, and prosperity. Happy New Year to you all!