COLLABORATION, SAFETY AND FUN WITH THE FAMILY

As 2023 comes to a close and we look forward to 2024 with renewed optimism, a few New Year's resolutions I have for the City of San Marcos come to mind.

1) Collaborate to create and implement a single use container ban or “Can Ban” on the San Marcos River inside of our city limits. Cooperative work has already begun to craft language for an ordinance that will hopefully be in place for the 2024 recreational season.

2) Increased support for public safety. As we feel the growing pains of more traffic, an uptick in crime and traffic fatalities, and certain neighborhoods along I35 struggle with frequent issues of criminal activity, it is clear that our police department needs all of the support we can give. If we want the best and most professional public safety servants, we must provide the best training, equipment, and support. Recruitment, training, and retention of our first responders will result in a safer community.

3) Enjoy San Marcos. There are so many things I’m excited about enjoying around town in 2024. With our son now a vivacious two year old, I’m thrilled to seize each opportunity to enjoy family time San Marcos style with trips to the library, playtime at our neighborhood park and the Children’s Park, swimming in the San Marcos River, shopping the weekly downtown farmer’s market, cheering for the Bobcats, and so many more fun opportunities.

Happy New Year, San Marcos!