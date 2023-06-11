Commissioners need to offer explanations

Dear Editor, It’s been a week since the special called meeting of the Hays County Commissioners Court. Since the special called meeting, a county employee of the Tax Assessor’s Collectors Office was arrested and booked on serious charges. Why have the commissioner’s been quiet on this issue? Shouldn’t there be discussions taking place on how the fraudulent activities occurred or a special audit being conducted on the Tax Assessor’s Collectors Office? If audits are done on county departments, why was the activity not caught during an annual audit? I would expect an auditor to recommend safeguards to avoid such activity.

Why were the Treasurer’s office key locks changed out without notice, and more mysterious no one ordered it. So, they say. Were the keys locked at the Tax Assessor Collector’s office or changed out? Why such disparity?

Commissioner Shell found it important enough to call a special called meeting to discuss the Treasurer’s Office instead of waiting a few more days to discuss the payroll activities in a regular scheduled meeting. Was it all smoke and mirrors knowing the announcement of the indictment was forthcoming of a former Tax Assessor- Collector employee? Makes you wonder! What has the County Auditor done? Are they auditing departments–what roles do they play in this scenario?

Shell issued a statement to the San Marcos Daily Record about payroll errors. Payroll errors have not been uncommon to occur. He also mentioned “investigations” taking place–making insinuations during his comments about the Treasurer’s office. Makes one wonder what his intentions were?

All subterfuge!

Cindy Arredondo San Marcos

Editor’s Note: The Daily Record had reached out to Commissioner Shell for clarification as to why the meeting was called. The statement was in response to that request.