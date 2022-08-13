Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Drew King

Daily Record Sports Editor says farewell to San Marcos

Sat, 08/13/2022 - 3:09pm
Farewell column
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Joining the Daily Record was something I couldn’t say no to.

I graduated from Texas in May 2018 with a journalism degree and absolutely no plans. I didn’t have any kind of job or internship lined up, so I spent the next several weeks applying to any opening I came across that would let me write about sports. Most places gave me a quick “no,” saying I was too inexperienced, or just never reached out.

My apartment lease was ending at the end of July. With only a few weeks left in Austin, the only option I had on the table was to move back home with my parents, pick up a part-time job, try to do some freelance work for newspapers near my hometown and keep applying for full-time gigs, just trying to get my foot in the door.

But the Monday the week before my lease was up, I saw a Facebook post from Nick Castillo saying the San Marcos Daily Record was looking for a high school sports reporter. I didn’t know anything about San Marcos, the Daily Record or the teams here, but I did have a few friends from high school who already lived in town. And while I’d never met Nick in person, we had a bunch of mutual connections — Nick graduated from Texas the semester before I moved to Austin.

So I applied right away. Nick called me within the hour and asked me to come in for an interview later in the week. I stayed the night at my friend’s apartment in San Marcos on Wednesday so that I wouldn’t have to drive far to get to the office. I went all-out for my outfit — button-down shirt, tie, blazer, khakis, dress shoes, the works — despite it being at least 100 degrees outside. I thought I was going to melt into a puddle on the way from my car to the front door, both because of the heat and because I was nervous. It was my first real job interview, I had no idea what to expect and it was my last shot at a full-time gig, so I had to nail it. No pressure.

Nick pulled me into Lance Winter’s office and they both start reading my résumé. I remember having a hard time breathing while I waited for one of them to say something. But finally, Lance goes, “You graduated from Tyler Junior College? That’s where my mom went!”

And I just immediately felt at home. All my nerves vanished. Nick hired me that Friday and everything lined up perfectly after that, too — I spent the next few days hunting apartments in San Marcos, I moved out of my Austin apartment and directly into my new place on the same day and started at the Daily Record the week after.

I had no idea I’d be here for four years, but a lot of good things happened that made me want to stay. I got promoted to sports editor, took over the Texas State beat, filed 1,240 articles (not including this one), won a few awards and got to be around some incredible people.

I couldn’t have imagined a better place to start my career, which makes it extremely difficult to say I’m moving on to something new. Being a part of this community and telling some of its stories has been an absolute pleasure; leaving here is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

I was talking to my mom Thursday night, telling her how I was getting teary-eyed in the parking lot just taking some of my things from my desk to my car. And she said, “You know, that’s a good thing. It means you really cared about them and they really cared about you.”

She couldn’t have been more right. See you around, San Marcos.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022