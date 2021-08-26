Heritage Association of San Marcos to host Treasure Sale this Saturday

When we first moved here in 1984, some of my first acquaintances were Heritage Association ladies who welcomed me to town with an invitation to a Friday luncheon at the 1850’s home of early San Marcos mayor Charles S. Cock. I came away charmed by the historic surroundings, the wonderful camaraderie, the homemade meal, and of course the desserts. Those Friday Cottage Kitchen (public) lunches have continued as an iconic tradition … and all the historic projects that they fund, are some of my fondest memories of 37 years in this town.

Then came 2020. The nonprofit Heritage Association, in partnership with the city, is still largely responsible for oversight, upkeep, and development of Veramendi Plaza, the Cock House, the Merriman Cabin, the gazebo, and the Riverwalk pathway. But thanks to the Covid shutdown, suddenly luncheons and home tours had to cease. We all hope they will resume, but in the meantime, what to do for funding to continue the Heritage mission?

Many gears needed to shift, and shift they did.

After months of planning, Heritage decided to offer a series of “Junk and Treasure” vintage sales. The first of those is to be held this Saturday, and the ancient little house is a transformed beehive of unique and beautiful things! The interior design team which normally puts together our Home Tours, has outdone themselves displaying all the treasures which have been donated. Whatever you do this Saturday, please include a stop at the Cock House. You will find antiques, great jewelry, books and RARE books, designer showhouse furniture and fabrics, outdoor furniture, mirrors, art, silver, a Christmas room, vintage toys, lots of kitchen copper, and so much more. This is no ordinary garage sale, y'all. And yet, it’s all at bargain prices.

Are you new to San Marcos, or furnishing a new home here? There is no better way to find great things, or meet great long-time San Marcos people, than to come experience this sale/designer showhouse event.

See you 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Charles S. Cock House-Museum, 400 East Hopkins. Help Heritage keep San Marcos historic and charming for future generations to enjoy. For more information, call 512-787-6294.