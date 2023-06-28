How do we get Texas kids to read this summer, year?

As reading scores drop, summer programs at local libraries can help.

Many children are growing up glued to their phones instead of the latest fantasy novel. They idolize influencers instead of obsessing over favorite book characters.

Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán Jr. wants to change that with a reading program challenging children to read 1,000 pages this summer. It is one of several summer reading challenges in North Texas, including SMART Summer with Mayor Eric Johnson in Dallas, along with programs in Irving, Carrollton, Rowlett and other cities. These programs are simple, but they’re exactly what our kids need: a push to fall in love with books.

Many of these programs even invite kids who can’t yet read independently and who are eligible for prizes if parents or caregivers read to them and log the hours.

Books are constantly in the news these days, but for the wrong reasons. Conservative Texas lawmakers in recent years have been inordinately concerned with the titles in school libraries, most recently passing legislation that bans these libraries from stocking books deemed sexually explicit. At the other extreme, there is a trend in the publishing industry of rewriting offensive language in older books to match modern sensibilities. Removing or rewriting history cannot change it. Instead, students should be exposed to the historical context of literary works so they can learn from the past.

All of these short-sighted attempts to protect kids from objectionable content are distracting us from what really matters: making sure kids are reading enough in the first place.

This is not just about promoting a healthier habit than social media use or appreciating the fact that books can expand children’s horizons and make them critical thinkers.

Society’s interest in getting kids to read is a lot more basic than that. Reading proficiency at an early age can change the trajectory of a child’s life. It paves the way for success in school and opens doors to scholarships, college admission and better jobs, which helps local economies flourish and communities transform for the better.

Despite the importance of literacy, we’re backsliding as a nation. The latest scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress in the fall show that the reading scores of 13-year-olds declined by four points compared to the previous assessment in the 201920 school year. Students who took the test were surveyed, and only 14% of them said they read for fun almost every day. Meanwhile, nearly a third said they never or hardly ever read for fun.

Unsurprisingly, the data showed that students who read for fun almost every day on average scored higher than students who reported other levels of reading frequency.

We look to schools to ensure our children know how to read, but families and their communities must also build a culture of reading. As you and your family look for things to do this summer, remember that it’s always a good day to hit the library.