Letters to the Editor

Amid this COVID- 19 crisis, many people have struggled on a daily basis to maintain normality. New policy enforcement happens like clockwork simply because we’re completely unaware of how to contain a virus of this magnitude. Nick Castillo, of the San Marcos Record published an article enlightening us of the most recent changes made by our mayor. I felt Castillo did a great job of conveying fact while still creating a sense of urgent awareness. It’s truly scary how serious the pandemic has become. Castillo also shares that the goal of the Centers for Disease Control and Pervention is not only to stop the spread the virus but protects its citizens. I wish Castillo would’ve maybe included opinion from the community on the public health advisement. I feel hearing the people could shed light on the perspectives of those surviving the pandemic from a different standpoint. Aside from the fact we should practice good hygiene, I believe the new policy will help us take steps in the right direction for change. The article was not only informative but relayed concrete fact on the fluctuating change occurring. Hopefully, Castillo’s translation of advisory can influence the people to practice healthy choices for the betterment of society.

Zuri Jones

San Marcos

To the Editor,

I am a digital subscriber after subscribing continuously to the SMDR since moving to San Marcos in 1985. I enjoy knowing what is going on in town. I appreciate all the local news and wish there were even more local stories. While I enjoy knowing about what I read, I rarely find myself laughing out loud. Sunday, April 26, the cartoon by Peter Kuper was one of those rare times!! The laughter erupted! Thanks for the wry look at a major change in our current lives. It reminds me of "a picture is worth a thousand words!"

Thanks so much for brightening my day.

Linda Byers

San Marcos