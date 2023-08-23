Love Texas, but know it is not really so perfect

On Wednesday, August 18, the Daily Record published remarks by Bryan Daniel, Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, in which he rightly lauded Texas for its economic strength. But he didn’t stop there. He further added that “Texas is the greatest state in the nation . . . just because we’re Texas.” This statement carries Texas exceptionalism too far.

Texas ranks dead last in mental health care, 44th in school funding, 13th highest level of poverty, the top 10 in maternal mortality. We make it into the top half with infant mortality, ranking as the 23rd highest in the nation. Texas has the 7th highest incarceration rate. In most rankings I found, and I checked a wide variety, Texas ranks in the bottom half of the nation. Even if these sources are only partly on target, Texas is not the greatest state in the nation.

I love Texas. I chose to move here, as did many of my ancestors who are buried in the cemetery in Zapata. I’m married to a Texan. I’ve traveled the state taking in the grandeur of its parks, the quality of its food and wine, and the friendliness of its people.

To me, Texas is great.

But it’s still not the greatest state in the nation. We need better schools supported by the state. We need representatives who act to improve healthcare and health insurance. We need to provide better jobs across the spectrum and pass laws that protect people at all levels, especially during these hard times. We need to improve our justice system.

Texans should aspire to live in the greatest state. But to actually do that we have to improve the way we treat people.

Michael Vivion