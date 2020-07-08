Mask up, Texas. That’s an order from your governor — finally.

With COVID-19 infections soaring and hospital ICU capacity reaching critical levels, Gov. Greg Abbott finally did the right thing Thursday and ordered everyone in most Texas counties to wear a mask in public.

The order requires those in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear a covering over the nose and mouth whenever social distancing is not possible. That includes inside businesses or other buildings open to the public as well as outdoor public spaces.

The order takes effect at noon Friday. It is expected to impact almost 200 of Texas’ 254 counties.

First-time offenders of the order will receive a warning. Second and subsequent violations are punishable with a fine of up to $250, but no jail time will be meted out.

This editorial board and many local officials across Texas, including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, have urged Abbott to mandate masks for months. His only concession had come recently, when he allowed local governments to require businesses to mandate masks.

That changed Thursday.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the governor said in a statement. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another — and that means wearing a face-covering in public spaces.”

His about-face came as Texas recorded 8,029 new positive coronavirus cases in a 24-hour window from Tuesday to Wednesday, the first time single-day cases have eclipsed the 8,000 case mark, and it’s the second record-setting day in a row for Texas single-day case counts.

On Thursday, Dallas County officials announced they expected for the first time 1,000 new cases in a single day on Friday.

Texas Medical Center hospitals exceeded their normal ICU capacity this week and began implementing COVID-19 surge plans by opening additional beds — both intensive care and regular floor beds — to accommodate a surge in COVID-19 patients that has grown exponentially in the past two weeks.

Abbott did the right thing. Moving to save lives and protect the public health is especially urgent as Texans head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend when large public gatherings have been the norm for celebrations.

We commend Abbott’s leadership on Thursday. We can only hope it’s not too late.