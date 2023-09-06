Reader opposes concept of state school vouchers

I am not a certified educator, but I listen to my daughter, granddaughter and two nieces.

They speak of long hours, low wages, staffing shortages, insufficient school funds, and over crowded classrooms that become more crowded if no substitute teacher is available when a colleague is absent.

These dedicated women with over 87 years of combined teaching experience face daunting problems every day, yet they continue to teach in public schools. Why?

Because they understand the importance of a quality education for all children–not just the children of wealthy parents.

These educators want all children prepared to understand, analyze and solve the challenges they will face as adults.

Vouchers will not solve the above listed problems. Vouchers will merely siphon funds from the already underfunded public schools. Our public school teachers need our support.

Keep Texas great. Say NO to vouchers and YES to sufficiently funding our public schools.

Proud supporter of public schools.

Patie Anne Alba San Marcos