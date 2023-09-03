Reader reacts to new system

Well San Marcos Record users, the first week of having the SM Record delivered via snail mail is over! I’d like to send a big THANK YOU to the SM Record staff for moving to mail only vs having the paper thrown!

My family has been subscribing to the San Marcos Record since it was family owned way back in 1912. This little local 1912 newspaper has grown and changed owners (by the way thank you, Buckner family), and has seen the residents of San Marcos through many changes, and reported on a multitude of pivotal moments in our community, countywide, statewide and nationwide.

Glad they decided to think outside the box and offer something fresher that will help keep their doors open for their community. I for one don’t want to see any local business having to close their doors.

The folks who run and work at the paper are your friends and neighbors, and they love their jobs, I still want them to succeed. At least this local newspaper is still in business and the majority of the newspaper staff are still working. Change isn’t always easy but at least we can still support our local businesses and friends.