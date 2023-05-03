SMCISD Bond: Supporting Prop 4 and the natatorium

While supporting all the propositions for the San Marcos school district, I’m particularly excited about proposition 4 - a natatorium for San Marcos High School. Providing a pool on campus would acknowledge the need for onsite training of our swim team.

Besides affirming the swim team, swim lessons could be provided for all ages. I understand that the natatorium would be made available for use by all schools in the district.

Providing swimming activities is advantageous for numerous reasons.

Swimming is excellent exercise, fulfilling school requirements for physical education.

It is inexpensive in that it does not require uniforms.

It is a sport that can be enjoyed individually at any time and throughout life, not just during the school years of team sports.

It’s appropriate for San Marcos. With our hot weather and our beautiful river running through town, safe swimming is a requisite!

Please support Proposition 4.

Betsy Singleton