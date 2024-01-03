Thanking the SMPD for watching over

I want to express my gratitude to our San Marcos Police Department particularly in the person of Officer J. Cortina.

Last Saturday, at 2 a.m., I was awakened by a disturbance at the front of my home. I was concerned enough to call the city emergency number. The operator couldn’t have been more helpful and within 10 minutes a patrol car was monitoring my neighborhood with a search light.

The attending officer Cortina then made a search of my property to assure me no intruders were present.

Thank you to this fine officer for his assistance and positive attitude. We all rest more easily under the protection of our admirable police force.

Laura Weatherford Long time San Marcos resident