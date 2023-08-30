Upcoming Paxton trial will be nailbiter for Fall

It’s no secret that average folks can’t stand most politicians, even local ones. One of the reasons why is that some live like arrogant reality-TV stars, obsessed with power, materialism and sex. No, we’re not talking about “The Real Housewives of Plano.” It’s the latest revelations in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment.

We’ve been awaiting his trial date, Sept. 5, after the Texas House, including most Republicans, sent more than 20 articles of impeachment to the Senate.

In the meantime, Paxton’s lawyers have worked hard to perpetuate the narrative that the charges are so flimsy and petty that most should be dropped.

Another argument circulating about Paxton, especially among conservatives outside Texas, is that surely his pending trial is the result of a “sham impeachment” process that wouldn’t hold up in any ordinary court of law.

Now, House managers have called everybody’s bluff. New documents–150 exhibits numbering almost 4,000 pages–published in the case demonstrate that Paxton’s upcoming trial is undoubtedly necessary. In fact, it’s all much worse than many people probably thought.

It should go without saying, but senators must not vote to short-circuit the trial, as Paxton seeks. And Republican lawmakers in particular must resist pressure, from Texas or beyond, to reach a conclusion before vetting the evidence. That includes local Republican Sens. Kelly Hancock of Tarrant County and Drew Springer of Muenster, both identified as possible targets of an organized campaign to push for acquittal votes.

Not even a soap opera based in Texas could be as juicy as the details featured in these exhibits. There are depositions, e-mails, videos and texts. The bevy of documents provides exact details on the allegations that Paxton abused his power to advance the interests of himself, his friends and the woman with whom he was having an affair.

As real estate investor Nate Paul was being investigated by federal authorities, none of this mattered to Paxton. Staffers warned the AG that Paul was a liar, a thief and a walking red flag. But Paxton bent over backwards to use the resources and power of his office to hire a special prosecutor whom he authorized to look into Paul’s corporate foes and FBI officials who had raided his home. How nice.

The document dump shows that, like two college kids away from home for the first time, Paxton and Paul created a joint Uber account to use to travel to Paul’s house and for Paxton to see his paramour. “Dave P” will forever be known as Paxton’s burner account–sorry to any real Dave P’s out there. It’s going down in Texas history, and not in a great way.

Paul even hired Paxton’s lover to work for him, according to an employment contract from his loyal bud, our attorney general. How legal and fair. Oh, and this is on top of new details that show Paxton received about $20,000 worth of upgrades on his Austin home thanks to Paul funding it, presumably as a bribe.

What Paxton would have you believe is a tiny, petty impeachment sham is turning into a Texas- sized scandal. If it wasn’t the attorney general, in a state of — you know — law and order, it would be just another hilarious episode of one of those over-thetop money and sex-obsessed reality shows.

Unfortunately, the “Real Allegations of Ken Paxton doesn’t have a great ring to it, and the damage this could do to the credibility of the state and, if senators don’t take it seriously, the Republican Party could take years to undo the mess.