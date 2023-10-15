Voucher bill is lacking

Scouring Senate Bill 1 for private school vouchers I didn’t find: requirements for private schools to report student performance or school financial accountability; acknowledgment that voucher money could otherwise be used for public schools; recognition that the $8000 voucher allowance isn’t adequate (The average price in Texas for private schools is $10,666); provisions for transportation or meals, even though priority would be given to low-income students (up to 500% of poverty); realization that the program administration would require a huge bureaucracy; appreciation for America’s seminal value of the separation of church and state.

The experiences of states which started with small voucher programs but now have robust systems offer cautionary considerations. Florida now spends $1.5 billion. Arizona’s tab is nearly $1 billion.

Just imagine those dollars invested in public schools for small classes, well-paid teachers, up-todate technology and appealing extra-curricular options.

Betsy Singleton San Marcos