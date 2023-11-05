What it takes to put on races

I was getting things ready to help with the Kiwanis Pumpkin Dash 5K this week and it made me realize what equipment it takes to put on a race.

The San Marco Runners Club over the years has put on hundreds of races. I had the Better Half Marathon for 33 years and setting up the course and finish line in the beginning was rented by companies that put on races.

The club under the leadership of David Alexander started to buy some of the equipment for the club to cut back on the cost of putting on a race. Using some of the money the Runner’s Club made from the Country Roads 10K race the club started to buy some race equipment. First up was a race clock to upgrade the one McCoy’s Lumber bought for the club around 1985. David bought a software program that made it easier to determine the runners that won awards. David and I made direction arrows and mile markers. Trial and error led to some durable wooden signs.

Depending on the race and the number of turns the route had we have about two dozen white signs with red arrows that are adjustable for left or right turns.

The Better Half needs 13 mile markers so those were made. The arch over the start/finish line rented for $1,000 or more. Moe took some of the money made from the Half Marathon and bought scaffolding and covers for the race. It cost half as much as the rental equipment and we saved that $1,000 cost every race after that.

The task of sticking direction arrows and mile markers in the ground was haphazard at best.David found a low cost deal on traffic cones and the club now had 50 traffic cones to stick the direction arrows and mile markers in. Just put a cone down and stick the arrow in so runners will follow the correct path.

David and Moe measured and certified race courses over the years. A Jones counter was attached to our bikes and we rode the course. Then a map of the course listing the miles needed an accurate location so another organization using the course could find the mark in the pavement.

Purchase of a measuring wheel to make accurate measurement from a mile mark to a visible landmark was next up. This made it easier than taking a 100 foot tape and stepping off the distances.

The club was fortunate when a runner in the club was moving out of state and donated a speaker and sound system. Two large speakers and a microphone were a welcome addition to making announcements during and after the race. Runners need refreshments after the race and the necessary purchase of coolers for water and energy drinks was a necessary purchase. With aid stations at every two miles a half marathon needs about 12 coolers. One for water and one for Gatorade at each aid station. If you have aid stations you need paper cups to fill and give to the runner. With 300 runners and six aid stations the number of cups was well into the thousands.

The necessary purchase of several large cases was necessary. Then at each aid station and for registration and tee shirts and awards you need tables. Equipment was increasing over the years. One minor purchase was spray paint to mark the location of the miles and turn-around points. That was a cheap item and covered for each race.

In a race the number of tee shirts needed and the different sizes have to be bought a few weeks before the race. Awards for the top runners need to be put on tables for handing out after the race. The one problem that race organizers must deal with is what do you do with the left over tee shirts and awards that did not have enough runners in that age group? You can’t return a tee shirt with a race logo printed on it. The same is somewhat true for awards. I have a large storage box of left over tee shirts.

This all leads to the question of where do you store the race equipment? The club now had 50 traffic cones, several dozen direction arrows and mile markers, a race clock, 15 coolers, two large speakers, a big box of cups, a measuring wheel, paint cans, scaffolding, race banners, about five folding tables, and various items such as signs for registration. In the beginning the equipment was stored in a storage unit that David rented.

When the Runner’s Club changed from race organization and direction to more of a social club that met to run together the race equipment was not needed. The Kiwanis Club volunteered to take over the race equipment and store it.

And I have some in my shop to use. Race equipment is still available for races.

Just a different location. And that is how you put on a race.