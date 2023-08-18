WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

Gun Show

Barbara Audet

Though I have taken NRA training years ago, I have never been to a Gun Show. My late husband went to these all the time and so, I never felt the need. But this weekend in San Marcos, there is a Gun Show at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty Lane, and I am going. The show opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There is a cost of $20. I will be looking to put names to real items and hopefully to see some of the antique firearms my Ed used to be on the lookout for–one day he came home with an old Mauser rifle and I learned a great deal. Another day, it was a Lady Smith and Wesson 38. I am not sure if he thought I could be the next Annie Oakley or what? I do suppose if I saw a budget-busting set of dueling pistols out of old England or even France, I might be tempted to bring something home in his honor. For me, though, this weekend, it will be interesting to see what is for sale and to get to understand the Texas gun enthusiast mentality as opposed to good old West Virginia and all things black powder.

Sizzlin' and Sippin'

Shannon West

Railyard Bar and Grill has a celebration highlighting two of my favorite things today from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. I love a good red wine, and it just so happens to be National Pinot Noir Day. You can celebrate by stopping by the grill and grabbing a pinot of your choice from their varied selection. Obviously, what goes better with red wine than beef? Literally nothing, in my opinion. Which brings me to the other day on highlight at the bar and grill — National Fajita Day. If you’re more of a chicken person, there is that option too. Either way, get some sizzling goodness paired with grilled onions and bell peppers wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. And if your teeth don’t have a sufficient purple tint at this point, you may feel the need to top off your evening with additional wine of your choice, so head over to a favorite of mine, Patio Dolcetto. Their wine selection is fantastic and so is their service. I also find that it is a good place to go to avoid all of the college students' shenanigans and surround yourself with a more mature crowd. I recommend getting an Uber so you can enjoy all of your red wine without the danger of driving — have fun.

Be a homebody with the Homebodies

Celeste Cook

With classes at Texas State officially beginning next week, this weekend marks an unofficial end to the San Marcos summer. We’ll see lots of new faces in town as a brand-new batch of college students attempt to navigate the odd dog-leg on San Antonio Street and become baffled by all of the different places where they will have to wait on trains. Restaurants, shops and bars near campus will see a welcome uptick in business and an unwelcome wave of complaints about the lack of adequate parking. For San Marcos locals looking to escape the freshman frenzy of the Square, visit Riley’s Tavern on Hunter to catch The Homebodies on Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m. Riley’s is a friendly, welcoming neighborhood venue with both a breezy, tree-shaded outdoor listening area and a comfortable indoor stage as well. Ace Pepper and Bruce Weldy of The Homebodies play an enjoyable set of originals and classics, ideal for a night of a couple of drinks under the stars. Riley’s Tavern is located at 8894 FM 1102 in Hunter.