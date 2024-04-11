Bobcats beat Longhorns 7-3 for first series win since 2001

Texas State continued their winning success at Disch-Falk Field beating the Texas Longhorns 7-3 for the Bobcats third straight win in Austin.

The Bobcats were boosted by a three-run home run by third baseman Alex Gonzales to seal Texas State's first series win over the Longhorns since 2001.

“It’s huge,” Gonzales said. “Anytime you can win against a good team like that, it is a very good feeling. All we can do is go into tomorrow, beat ULM this week and build off of it.”

After three scoreless innings, the Bobcats found the offensive momentum they desperately needed in the top of the fourth inning.

Texas State loaded the bases following walks by shortstop Aaron Lugo and designated hitter Rashawn Galloway before a single by right fielder Ethan Farris.

First baseman Alec Patino scored the first run for the Bobcats by forcing a bases loaded walk allowing Lugo to score.

Second baseman Chase Mora opened the game up with a two-run RBI single scoring by Galloway and Farris, extending the Bobcat lead to 3-0.

Now up at the plate, Gonzales broke the game wide open. With one swing, Gonzales connected for a three-run home run, his first as a Bobcat, to extend the lead to 6-0.

“It’s a good moment anytime I help the team win,” Gonzales said. “All we are trying to do is play good ball. That’s what we did tonight.”

With Gonzales having been moved into the lineup due an injury to shortstop Davis Powell, Head Coach Steven Trout was proud of the senior for stepping up in a tight spot.

“We preach it everyday that you never know who is going to win the game for us,” Trout said. “As soon as you think it’s not going to be your day, things happen. We have been pretty fortunate on the injury side besides a couple of guys but today was a freak day. All of the sudden [Gonzales] is put in the lineup. You have to take advantage of those opportunities. He had a really good day for us and played really good defense.”

The Longhorns scored their first run of the game on a wild pitch before an RBI by right fielder Max Belyeu made it a 6-2 game.

But Texas was unable to catch up.

Center fielder Kameron Weil tacked one more run with a sac fly into center before a Longhorn homer made it 7-3.

Weekend starting pitcher Sam Hall closed out the ninth inning to seal the win.

The Bobcat pitching staff of Cameron Bush, Taylor Seay, Matthew Tippie, Jonathan Martinez, Calen Graham and Hall allowed only one walk and three earned while striking out a combined seven hitters.

“The story of the night was that we walked one guy tonight,” Trout said. “Usually on nights like tonight, it’s about not giving up the free 90s. We threw the baseball well tonight and played really good defense.”

During a span where the Bobcats have struggled dropping their last seven out of their last eight games, the win over Texas still proves to Trout Texas State is still not a team to mess with.

“It shows that we are still a really good team,” Trout said. “You can’t get caught up in the past and your record. You have to show up and play clean baseball. When we do that, we are tough to beat. We have to take this momentum into this weekend and go on the road to Monroe. If we play like we played tonight, we are going to have a really good weekend.”

Texas State will continue their road trip this weekend with a three-game conference series against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.

First pitch is set for Friday at 6 p.m.