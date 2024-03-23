Bobcats blow out App State on Alumni Day

Following a slow offensive start on Friday, the re-energized Bobcat offense exploded, beating the Appalachian State Mountaineers 11-0 as Texas State celebrated 40 years of softball history.

The Bobcats pounded the App State defense with 11 hits and 11 runs while holding the Mountaineer offense to just five hits.

“We did a better job of attacking good pitches,” Woodard said. “That group together with Piper [Randolph], Sara [Vanderford, and [Karmyn] Bass when they go, they are hard to stop. It is nice to see those kids get key hits all at the same time.”

Randolph helped spark the offense going a perfect 3-3 with the two RBIs and a double in the route noting how the team did not want to disappoint the former Southwest Texas and Texas State players.

“We definitely lowered our chase rates,” Randolph said. “We did our job instead of helping their pitchers out. We talked with Coach Woodard yesterday that today was alumni day so we had something more to prove. We swung with a lot more intent this time.”

In honor of 40 years of Texas State softball, Pam Wuestenberg, the softball program’s first ever head coach from 1985 through 1994, threw the first pitch.

After a scoreless first inning, the Bobcats got to work in the bottom of the second.

Catcher Karmyn Bass kicked off the at-bat with a leadoff single up the middle. The bases were soon loaded with first baseman J.J. Smith forcing a walk and second baseman Katarina Zarate being hit by a pitch.

Designated player Emilee Baker scored the first run of the game with an RBI single and kept the bases loaded.

Following Baker, Right fielder Sidney Harvey connected with a two-run RBI single to score Smith and Zarate as the Bobcats led 3-0.

After Harvey stole second to put runners on third and second, a wild pitch allowed Baker to score from third while Harvey moved up a base to make it 4-0.

Randolph connected with a RBI single to score Harvey as the lead was extended to 5-0.

Following a single by Vanderford, Bass scored Randolph with an RBI single to make it 6-0 Bobcats.

Texas State continued to do more damage in the bottom of the third.

Zarate started the inning with a ground-rule double before a Harvey bunt and an Earls walk loaded the bases.

Left fielder Ciara Trahan scored another run for the Bobcats hitting a sac fly to score Zarate making it a 7-0 lead.

Randolph cleared the bases with a two-run RBI double extending the lead to 9-0.

Vanderford followed up Randolph with a RBI double of her own as the senior tied the program record for most career RBIs with 165.

An error by the App State defense allowed Vanderford to score the final run of the game as Texas State led 11-0.

On the defensive side of the ball, starting pitcher Madison Azua earned her fifth win of the season, throwing four shutout innings while allowing only four hits, no walks and striking out three batters.

Presley Glende closed out the top of the fifth inning to seal the win for the Bobcats.

Texas State goes for the sweep Sunday against App State in the third game of the three game series.

First pitch is set for noon.