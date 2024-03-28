Bobcats drop series opener to Louisiana

Texas State could not overcome the Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns four unanswered runs as the Bobcats dropped the first game of the three games 4-1.

The Cajuns have had the Bobcats number as of late with Louisiana now taking six straight over Texas State.

“It was a typicially Thursday/Friday night game,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “I thought [Austin] Eaton threw the ball really well to give us a chance to win the game. Their guy was pretty good. I thought we were ok at times up [at the plate]. We obviously left him off the hook in the first inning to take the momentum.”

After three scoreless innings of play, Texas State struck first when third baseman Daylan Pena hit a two-out RBI double into left center field.

Leading 1-0 going into the fifth inning, Louisiana struck back with a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

Following a scoreless fifth inning at-bat for the Bobcats, Louisiana took their first lead of the game with a two-out RBI double of their own. The Cajuns then extended the lead with a Bobcat fielding error.

Louisiana added another run in the top of the ninth inning on a squeeze bunt to go up 4-1.

For the Trout, it was the Cajuns ability to seize the momentum in their own dugout that cost the Bobcats the win.”

“The key was that we finally scored the one [run] then they hit the solo home run and scored two runs in the next inning to take the momentum to keep building on it,” Trout said. “Offensively we knew what they were going to do towards the end and he did really good stuff. You just have to keep on top of that fastball and go compete with it. At the end of the day, they just made more plays.”

The Bobcats only managed five hits and two walks against the Louisiana pitching staff while leaving four runners on base.

Texas State will look to tie the series tomorrow on Good Friday against the Cajuns.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.