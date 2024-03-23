Bobcats shutout App State in series opener

Following their thrilling walk-off win against Texas A&M, Texas State regrouped and captured another critical conference win over the App State Mountaineers 6-0.

Though she would have liked to see more on the offensive side of the ball, Head Coach Ricci Woodard was still proud of her team for finding a way to win.

"We definitely have to do a better job than what we just did if we're going to win this thing down the stretch,” Woodard said. But coming off a big win like Wednesday night, I knew this game was going to be hard. We did enough to pull out a win, which is what I like about this group, is they're going to find a way to win."

Texas State and App State battled through three scoreless innings before the Bobcats broke the tiebreak in the bottom of the fourth.

With the bases loaded and two outs, shortstop Hannah Earls forced the walk scoring one run for Texas State to take a 1-0 lead. A strikeout ended the Bobcats at-bat leaving the bases loaded.

Following a shut out by the Texas State defense, the Bobcats struck again. Second baseman Katarina Zarate connected with the two-run RBI single to extend the lead at 3-0 and give the Bobcats some breathing room.

“I learned from the previous at-bats,” Zarate said. “I was going to work early and find something to drive up the middle.”

Despite managing just four hits, the Bobcats ability to not back up came through in the end.

“As a team I have no doubt we are going to show up,” Zarate said. “We just kept working throughout the game which really shows our experience today.”

Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Texas State looked to add insurance runs up 3-0.

After pinch hitter Sidney Harvey reached on an App State error, Earls laid down the perfect bunt to put runners on second and first.

Following a double steal attempt to put Harvey and Earls at third and second, Randolph scored in Harvey with a fielder’s choice while advancing to second on another App State error to once again put runners on third and second.

Third baseman Sara Vanderford loaded the bases after being hit by the pitch.

App State’s third error of the inning allowed another run to score for the Bobcats as the bases remained loaded with Texas State in front 5-0.

A fielder’s choice by first baseman J.J. Smith allowed the last run to score to close out the game at 6-0.

Starting pitcher Jessica Mullins threw a complete game shutout allowing just two hits, one walk, and striking out six batters.

Despite the offensive struggles, it was the Bobcat defense that kept App State

“That’s the good part is that we had no errors,” Woodard said. “When you play an errorless game, you give yourself a chance to win. Mullins threw well enough that if you take [Kayt] Houston’s two hits, nobody really hurts you. Again it gives us a chance to win a ballgame when you make all the routine plays which we did a good job of.”

Texas State returns to play Saturday at 2 p.m. in the second game of the three game series against App State.