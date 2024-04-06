Bobcats shutout Troy to win series

Texas State defeated Troy 8-0 via run-rule to win the three game conference series in dominating fashion.

The Bobcats were boosted by first baseman J.J. Smith went 2-3 from the plate, hitting a three-run homer in the bottom of the first and a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth to win the game.

“It is really exciting considering all the hard work we have been putting into practice,” Smith said. “It’s also exciting to see that we are applying to the game especially offensively. When we get hot throughout the game, it keeps the energy throughout the dugout which helps.”

Knowing that Troy was wanting to respond on a big day following their loss to Texas State 9-1, the Bobcats knew they needed to continue to be the one who makes the first strike.

“Every single time we start off with the lead, it helps with the momentum throughout the rest of the game,” Smith said. “It also helps with our confidence in the dugout. The vibes are great throughout.”

Third baseman Sara Vanderford jumped and started the offensive attack starting where the Bobcats left off with an RBI double into left center field giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

After a Karmyn Bass walk with two outs, Smith connected with a three-run bomb into right field and over the scoreboard to make it a 4-0 game.

“[We wanted to set the tone for the rest of the game], and we did,” Vanderford said. “Having Jess [Mullins] in the circle for us is going to give us that confidence. Hannah Earls sets the tone like she does and allows just to play the rest of the game like that. You can tell from the first inning what kind of game it is going to be so it’s always good to get out there and be on a good start.”

Following another shutout performance by starting pitcher Jessica Mullins, the Bobcat offense began to needle the Troy defense.

Shortstop Hannah Earls kept the Bobcat attack going with a RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the third. Karmyn Bass followed up Earls in the bottom of the fourth with a sac fly to extend the lead 6-0.

Bass also started the game winning inning for the Bobcats with a RBI triple to score right fielder Anna Jones.

Smith ended the game for Texas State with a deep RBI double into center field to make it 8-0 and seal the win.

Mullins finished the game throwing six innings while allowing just three hits, no runs, one walk, and striking out five batters.

Head Coach Ricci Woodard was proud of her team for not only clinching the series win but also attacking the Trojans from the jump and sealing the momentum in their own dugout.

“Anytime we can attack early, we put ourselves in a good spot,” Woodard said. “If we can get a few runs in the first inning and let Mullins be Mullins, things are starting to click for us.”

Texas State looks for the sweep tomorrow against the Trojans.

First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m.